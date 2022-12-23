McIlrath & Eck LLC Invests $979,000 in 374Water, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO)

McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in 374Water, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 346,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC owned about 0.27% of 374Water at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in 374Water during the second quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in 374Water during the second quarter worth $32,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in 374Water during the second quarter worth $126,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in 374Water during the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in 374Water during the second quarter worth $732,000. Institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

374Water Stock Performance

Shares of 374Water stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17. 374Water, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $6.68.

374Water Profile

374Water ( NASDAQ:SCWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter. 374Water had a negative net margin of 163.84% and a negative return on equity of 33.32%.

374Water, Inc focuses on providing a technology that addresses environmental pollution challenges. It develops a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation technology. The company's AirSCWO systems are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams. Its clients include channel partners, such as engineering-procurement and construction companies, technology integrators, waste service providers, operations service providers, and NGOs; and end-users, which include utilities, industrial manufacturing facilities, waste management and environmental remediation companies, agricultural companies, and governmental entities.

