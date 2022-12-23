McIlrath & Eck LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. McIlrath & Eck LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Equity Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 72,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 211,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,260,000 after purchasing an additional 81,557 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $120.50 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $176.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.33.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

