McIlrath & Eck LLC Purchases Shares of 7,500 Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,923,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,428,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225,913 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,756,000 after purchasing an additional 196,610 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 18,046,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,224 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,162,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,404 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PDBC opened at $14.42 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $20.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.35.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.928 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.

