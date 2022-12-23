McIlrath & Eck LLC Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,365 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 26,265 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.1 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $208.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.31 and a 200 day moving average of $213.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

