MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires 41,648 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,648 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned 0.14% of Logitech International worth $10,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Logitech International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,876,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,990,000 after buying an additional 100,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,144,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,577,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,740,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,211,000 after purchasing an additional 372,459 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 7.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,556,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,190,000 after purchasing an additional 169,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,807,000 after purchasing an additional 466,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOGI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.28. The stock had a trading volume of 9,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,407. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $87.57. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.77 and its 200-day moving average is $53.47.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Logitech International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Logitech International from CHF 66 to CHF 60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

