MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Grows Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,592 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in HP were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in HP by 665.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in HP by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $510,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,333 shares of company stock worth $6,344,138. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HP Stock Performance

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

NYSE HPQ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.62. 52,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,904,050. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average is $30.06. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

