MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,110 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 9.0% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,856,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,186,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,415 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Enbridge by 15.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,777,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Enbridge by 116.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Enbridge by 3.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,562,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,025,815,000 after acquiring an additional 848,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

ENB traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,992. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.75%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

