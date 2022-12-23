MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $5.61 Million Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,099 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,931,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,141,920 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5,787.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,019,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,003 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after buying an additional 1,959,250 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after buying an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,634,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,890 shares of company stock valued at $4,467,880. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $15.51. 97,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,446,469. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

