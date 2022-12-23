MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $6.93 Million Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in FMC were worth $6,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 3.3% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in FMC by 4.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 13,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in FMC by 8.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in FMC by 12.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in FMC by 8.9% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

FMC Trading Up 0.6 %

FMC stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,486. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 11.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

FMC Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.