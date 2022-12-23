MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $8.94 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its position in Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Accenture by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,659,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 33,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,236,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,291,212.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total transaction of $2,447,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,291,212.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.78.

NYSE ACN traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $264.81. The company had a trading volume of 19,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,617. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $280.60 and its 200-day moving average is $283.95. The stock has a market cap of $166.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

