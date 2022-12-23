MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 47,933 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,933 shares during the period. PPG Industries comprises about 2.5% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.16% of PPG Industries worth $40,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PPG Industries to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.82.

PPG stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.82. 2,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,848. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $177.32. The company has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

