MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 5,385 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.77.

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.08. 3,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,765. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $85.46 and a one year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.49. The company has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 137.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

