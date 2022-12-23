MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Reduces Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 404,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186,830 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 1.9% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $31,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 34.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 76,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 234.7% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 98,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 15.8% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 856,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,899,000 after purchasing an additional 116,652 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.96. 44,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,133,822. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.29 and its 200-day moving average is $83.75. The company has a market cap of $145.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.