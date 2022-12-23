MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 10,834 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,834 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.38. 6,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,977. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.75 and a 200 day moving average of $128.35. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

