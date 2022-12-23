Mechanics Bank Trust Department Acquires 925 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.84.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,401,288. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.84. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $258.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

