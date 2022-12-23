Mechanics Bank Trust Department Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,560,768,000 after acquiring an additional 275,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,279,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,855,383,000 after acquiring an additional 138,542 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,737,701,000 after acquiring an additional 294,408 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,945,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,184,803,000 after acquiring an additional 30,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $712.21.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLK stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $701.88. 2,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,579. The company has a market capitalization of $105.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $929.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $684.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $654.62.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.