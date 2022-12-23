Mechanics Bank Trust Department Buys 584 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 377.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $143.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,856. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.18. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

