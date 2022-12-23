Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $6.61 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.3% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $80.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,261,523. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $90.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.67. The stock has a market cap of $216.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays set a $81.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Oracle to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.08.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.