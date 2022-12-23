Mechanics Bank Trust Department Lowers Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 26.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,260,000 after buying an additional 16,352 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 280.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,396 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,508,000 after purchasing an additional 90,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.06. 1,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,609. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.57.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.