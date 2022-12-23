Mechanics Bank Trust Department Reduces Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Sempra were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Sempra by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in Sempra by 70.8% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Sempra by 30.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.12. 2,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.24. Sempra has a 1 year low of $128.66 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.50.

Sempra Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Articles

