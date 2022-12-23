Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 142 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,754,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,286,275,000 after buying an additional 626,638 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,945,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,696,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,716,000 after purchasing an additional 358,908 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,104,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,742,000 after purchasing an additional 94,062 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.54.

Shares of MMC traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,562. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.93 and its 200 day moving average is $160.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.80 and a 12-month high of $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $81.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

