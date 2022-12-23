Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 464 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,231 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.7% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in McDonald’s by 9.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.5% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 13.4% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.85.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $265.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,200. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.57%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

