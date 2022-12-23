Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,587 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 46,654 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.26.

Insider Activity

Medtronic Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.43. The stock had a trading volume of 74,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,045,441. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The firm has a market cap of $103.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

