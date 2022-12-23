MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK) Stock Price Down 0.8%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK – Get Rating) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €177.85 ($189.20) and last traded at €178.55 ($189.95). 186,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €179.95 ($191.44).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Trading Down 0.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €173.53 and its 200-day moving average price is €172.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.00.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

(Get Rating)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.