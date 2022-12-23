MetaMUI (MMUI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $108,224.19

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last week, MetaMUI has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMUI has a total market cap of $64.16 million and approximately $108,224.19 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI’s launch date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

