MetisDAO (METIS) Trading 0.9% Higher This Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $73.58 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $16.71 or 0.00099211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 16.70618048 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $2,522,016.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

