Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Holdings Raised by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 120.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.59.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $49.72. The company had a trading volume of 235,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,093,874. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.06. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.