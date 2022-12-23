Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Micron Technology updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.72–$0.52 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $(0.72)-(0.52) EPS.

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.91. The stock had a trading volume of 394,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,093,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.52 and its 200 day moving average is $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 22.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $372,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $331,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.59.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

