MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Trading Up 10.9%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 10.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $490.00 and last traded at $490.00. Approximately 101,892 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 193,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $441.71.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $554.12 and its 200 day moving average is $461.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Rating) by 715.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.19% of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

