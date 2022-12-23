MiL.k (MLK) Price Hits $0.23 on Exchanges

MiL.k (MLK) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $58.35 million and approximately $758,644.66 worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiL.k token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001375 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MiL.k has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MiL.k Token Profile

MiL.k’s genesis date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,387,956 tokens. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog.

Buying and Selling MiL.k

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars.

