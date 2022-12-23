Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shares Gap Down to $12.88

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.88, but opened at $12.62. Millicom International Cellular shares last traded at $12.56, with a volume of 150 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $29.05 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Millicom International Cellular currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Millicom International Cellular Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 539.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 18.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

