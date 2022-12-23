Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.61, but opened at $12.12. Mission Produce shares last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 1,280 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 103.3% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,320,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,281 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 19.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,286,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,068,000 after purchasing an additional 368,338 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 131.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 97,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,717,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,296,000 after purchasing an additional 72,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 10.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 71,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.30. The company has a market cap of $879.01 million, a PE ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packages, and distributes avocados and mangoes in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Marketing and Distribution; and International Farming. It also provides ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management services.

