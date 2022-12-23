Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $8,212,400.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $8,212,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,126,633.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Friday, November 25th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.04, for a total transaction of $7,041,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $7,048,000.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total transaction of $5,884,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $5,700,400.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $4,833,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $5,291,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $4,970,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.06, for a total transaction of $4,922,400.00.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $9.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.08. 6,160,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,222,055. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $259.20. The firm has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.68.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 100.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 754.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Moderna from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.86.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.