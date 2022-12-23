Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $403,400.00 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2022

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Rating) insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.70, for a total value of $403,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,365.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, December 7th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $344,320.00.
  • On Tuesday, November 29th, Juan Andres sold 814 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $141,473.20.
  • On Wednesday, November 23rd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $356,020.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 2nd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $308,400.00.
  • On Friday, October 28th, Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $600,000.00.

Moderna Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $9.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.08. 6,160,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,222,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $259.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.75 and a 200-day moving average of $153.68.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Moderna by 89.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,035 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,443,000 after buying an additional 2,641,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Moderna by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,601,000 after buying an additional 1,314,766 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,462 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. Cowen dropped their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.