Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $403,400.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.70, for a total value of $403,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,365.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $344,320.00.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Juan Andres sold 814 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $141,473.20.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $356,020.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $308,400.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $600,000.00.

Moderna Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $9.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.08. 6,160,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,222,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $259.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.75 and a 200-day moving average of $153.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Moderna by 89.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,035 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,443,000 after buying an additional 2,641,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Moderna by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,601,000 after buying an additional 1,314,766 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,462 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. Cowen dropped their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

