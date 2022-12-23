Monero (XMR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $73.19 Million

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and approximately $73.19 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $143.02 or 0.00851130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,803.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00390752 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021971 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00097508 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.89 or 0.00606360 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00265528 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00234674 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,217,524 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.