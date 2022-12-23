Money Design Co. Ltd. Acquires 54,294 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,294 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.05% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 333.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWX stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.10.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

