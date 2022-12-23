Money Design Co. Ltd. Grows Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 260,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,859 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 600,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,241,000 after buying an additional 97,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 162,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,958,000 after buying an additional 18,215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD opened at $65.77 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $80.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.53 and a 200 day moving average of $62.82.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

