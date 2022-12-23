Money Design Co. Ltd. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,723 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $21,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.03.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.