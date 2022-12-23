Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $793,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPL. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,058.7% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of VPL opened at $64.31 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $79.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.33.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

