Money Design Co. Ltd. Purchases 129,397 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 856,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,397 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Energy ETF accounts for 2.4% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.53% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $28,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 79,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.99. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $42.98.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

