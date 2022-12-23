Money Design Co. Ltd. Purchases 44,309 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,309 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.27% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $9,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,528,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,312,000 after purchasing an additional 156,701 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 121.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,187,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,369,000 after purchasing an additional 652,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after acquiring an additional 263,125 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 724,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,625,000 after acquiring an additional 172,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 468.0% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 697,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,540,000 after buying an additional 574,803 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $41.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.61.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.531 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.