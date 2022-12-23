MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
MGI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,824. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 68.13 and a beta of 1.07. MoneyGram International has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41.
MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.80 million. MoneyGram International had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that MoneyGram International will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.
