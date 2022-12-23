Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 61,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Southwest Gas at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

NYSE SWX opened at $61.62 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.51 and a 52-week high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.46 and a 200-day moving average of $76.88.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.33). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

