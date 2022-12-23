Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys Shares of 199,550 Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 199,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Element Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 2.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 52,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.21.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $18.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.45. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.69 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 14.64%. Analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Element Solutions

In other Element Solutions news, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 302,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $5,725,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,725,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,777,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 552,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,548,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 302,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $5,725,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,725,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 687,000 shares of company stock worth $13,054,920 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

