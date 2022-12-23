Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Decreases Stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,485 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SITM. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the first quarter worth $79,076,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 285.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 343,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,045,000 after acquiring an additional 254,472 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 6.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,473,000 after acquiring an additional 131,669 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 31.8% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 370,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,813,000 after acquiring an additional 89,474 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 19.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,292,000 after acquiring an additional 63,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $100.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.74. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $73.10 and a 52-week high of $303.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.03 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 14.95%. Equities analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SITM shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SiTime in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

Insider Transactions at SiTime

In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $115,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $115,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 4,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $458,991.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,564 shares in the company, valued at $10,322,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,763,173 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.