Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $6.94 Million Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52,814 shares during the quarter. Silicon Laboratories makes up approximately 1.4% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Silicon Laboratories worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $161.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.25.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of SLAB opened at $132.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.45 and a beta of 1.12. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $269.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.17 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 6.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

