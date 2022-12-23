Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Makes New $2.16 Million Investment in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 79,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Revance Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $92,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $162,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $165,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.
Revance Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of RVNC opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.33. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55.
Revance Therapeutics Company Profile
Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.
