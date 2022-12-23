Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Makes New $2.16 Million Investment in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 79,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Revance Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $92,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $162,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $165,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of RVNC opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.33. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RVNC. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.90.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Further Reading

