Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Makes New Investment in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of HealthEquity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,170,000 after buying an additional 244,868 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,589,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,378,000 after buying an additional 373,264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,669,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,045,000 after buying an additional 81,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,221,000 after buying an additional 68,071 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HQY shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on HealthEquity to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on HealthEquity from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.23.

HealthEquity Trading Up 0.5 %

Insider Activity

Shares of HQY opened at $61.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.36. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $79.20.

In other news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $299,594.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares in the company, valued at $501,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $299,594.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares in the company, valued at $501,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $324,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at $745,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,885 shares of company stock worth $1,873,384 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

