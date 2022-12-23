Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases 4,527 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Terex worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Terex by 391.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Terex by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Terex in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Terex by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $42.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Terex had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 24.72%. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.58%.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,064.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 20,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,621,518.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $111,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,064.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,996,150 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

TEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Terex from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Terex to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.45.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

