Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 4,299 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,299 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of BlackLine worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BL. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 23.9% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in BlackLine by 2.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 11.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,466,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,679,000 after acquiring an additional 152,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackLine in the second quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $33,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,785.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $119,320.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,164.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $33,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,785.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,953 shares of company stock valued at $470,591 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackLine Stock Down 0.1 %

BL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

BlackLine stock opened at $66.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.64 and a 200-day moving average of $65.37. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.12. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $134.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.